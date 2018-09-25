Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award


Accolades President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award

In his acceptance remarks, the President stated that the receipt of the award represents a summary of his focus as Ghana’s President, since assuming the reins of office some 21 months ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award play

President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award

The United States Chamber of Commerce and its U.S. Africa Business Centre have conferred on President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award.

He received the award in the United States of America on Monday, 24th September, 2018.

President Akufo-Addo noted that “it is good to know that advocating for Ghana to opt for a partnership with the rest of the world on the basis of trade and investment co-operation, not aid, has its rewards.”

In his acceptance remarks, the President stated that the receipt of the award represents a summary of his focus as Ghana’s President, since assuming the reins of office some 21 months ago.

READ ALSO: Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells critics

“I have sought not only to strengthen my country’s democratic credentials, but also to help create wealth and provide opportunities for its people,” he added.

Ghana, like most countries in Africa, the President said, is blessed with an abundance of human and natural resources, but has, however, over the years, been heavily reliant on the production and export of these natural resources, in their raw form.

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy play

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy

 

 

“We have also not taken deliberate steps to create an educated workforce to spur on the development of our country. Unsurprisingly, we have not been able to bring sufficient progress and prosperity to the mass of Ghanaians. This sad state of affairs has deepened our reliance on aid, charity and handouts, thereby, making us vulnerable to the politics of foreign powers,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that his government has decided to buck this trend, as it is the only way his government can bring wealth to the Ghanaian people, and halt the dynamic of young men and women leaving the country in search of non-existent greener pastures abroad.

“We want, thus, to emulate the paths to prosperity taken by countries that have become today’s success stories, especially those of Asia,” the President added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Controversial StarTimes Deal: Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains Controversial StarTimes Deal Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains
Foreign Aid: China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufour Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufour
Inflated Cost: Obuasi Assembly accused of blowing GHc328K on painting, fence wall Inflated Cost Obuasi Assembly accused of blowing GHc328K on painting, fence wall
Donor Support: ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufour Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufour
Economic Challenges: Ghanaians living in difficulty – Nana Addo admits Economic Challenges Ghanaians living in difficulty – Nana Addo admits
Protest: 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker drivers strike Protest 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker drivers strike

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor
Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses
Local News: Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India Local News Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India



Top Articles

1 Time Out Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the worldbullet
2 Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for...bullet
3 Shoddy Work China-built Cape Coast stadium described as a ‘disaster...bullet
4 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana –...bullet
5 Energy Sector Looming fuel crisis: petroleum tanker drivers to...bullet
6 Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes...bullet
7 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write...bullet
8 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’...bullet
9 In Western Region Pregnant woman murdered at Shamabullet
10 Protest 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
6 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
7 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank...bullet

Local

Ghana's youngest philanthropist honoured
Marcus Love Ghana's youngest philanthropist honoured as peace ambassador for Africa
Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi
Bilateral Talks President Akufo-Addo attends 73rd UN General Assembly
Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'
Justice Zongo youth demand report on Asawase police killings
Bagre Dam Spillage Bawumia saves flood victims; donates relief items
X
Advertisement