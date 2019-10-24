The video making rounds on social media shows Akufo-Addo’s eyes closed while sitting in the midst of other dignitaries

Also, in one of the photos available from the Russia-Africa Summit which has since gone viral, the first gentleman of Ghana was spotted standing along with several other Heads of State with his head slightly facing downwards and his eyes shut. Some are of the view that he might have fallen asleep.

President Akufo-Addo has been caught off guard on several occasions napping at very important social functions.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and hold meetings with CEOs of some Russian enterprises.

Is President Akufo-Addo sleeping?

The two-day conference, under the theme "For Peace, Security and Development," seeks to deepen ties of friendship between Russia and