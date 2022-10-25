RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

President Akufo-Addo to meet the 80 NPP MPs calling for Ken Ofori-Atta’s sack

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to meet the eighty (80) lawmakers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who called for the sacking of the Finance Minister earlier today.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

According to a report by Accra based Citi FM, the President will meet the MPs at the Jubilee House this evening.

Read Also

Led by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, the MPs held a press conference today and called for Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen’s dismissals.

He said: “The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern known to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.”

Ken Ofori-Atta with Nana Addo
Ken Ofori-Atta with Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.

Relatedly, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a motion to have the Finance Minister impeached.

The Banda Ahenkro MP at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, said both Majority and Minority leaders have already commenced discussion about the vote of censure against Mr. Ofori-Atta.

“The Honourable Haruna Iddrisu said it in a business committee yesterday. The motion is ready, he did not want to surprise the Majority Leader,” Mr. Banda said.

The NPP MPs claimed several efforts to have government address the plights of their constituents with regard to the ailing economy had proved futile.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz mistress

#NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage

NSMQ fan of Presec

2022 NSMQ: Here are the schools to clash at the quarterfinals stage

President Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

PURC, ECG to recompense customers from Monday, Oct 24