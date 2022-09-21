The Supreme Court of the SRC is yet to provide its full judgment on the matter.
President of Ghana Law School impeached after financial impropriety allegations.
Wisdom Victor Kutor, president of the Student Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law has been impeached for financial impropriety by the Supreme Court of the SRC after he was found guilty.
Mr. Kutor was accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company, and another one for his personal use under questionable circumstances.
He was also accused of running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his personal use.
He also took the unilateral decision on foreign travels of the SRC and single-handedly selected those who traveled.
However, Mr. Kutor has denied all these allegations leveled against him.
In evidence found to support the alleged financial impropriety by the committee set up by the Ghana School of Law concludes that Mr. Kutor put his personal interest above the duties of the Ghana School of Law SRC.
The committee recommended the removal of Mr. Kutor as president of the SRC as a required statutory process. the committee should however be triggered by the appropriate bodies and implore every necessary disciplinary sanction because of the breach of fiduciary duties and presidential oath.
