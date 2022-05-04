Press freedom in Ghana is worse than countries with military leaders - Braimah

Speaking on the back of Ghana’s lowest ranking in press freedom in the last 17 years, he said even Burkina Faso is doing far better than Ghana.

“The verdict is out. Ghana drops record 30 places in 2022 World Press Freedom Index. From 30th to 60th in the world and from 3rd to the 9th in Africa. Even Burkina Faso under Military rule is ahead of Ghana at 41st in the world and 5th in Africa,”

“Talking about the political conditions under which journalists in Ghana work, the report said: “To protect their jobs and their security, they increasingly resort to self-censorship, as the government shows itself intolerant of criticism”,” another tweet by Braimah read.

Braimah had previously stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government would go down as the worse in the 4th Republic of Ghana in terms of press freedom if the current trend of attacks on journalists in the country does not change.

He cited the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in 2019, which has still not been resolved, and the criminalisation of speech which has led to recent arrests of some media personalities, as setbacks in the fight for free and credible media.

Now ranked 60 among 180 countries, globally assessed based on the level of freedom available to journalists, the country's new position was largely attributable to insecurity and continuous threat to the lives of media practitioners in their line of duty.

Pulse Ghana

The latest ranking is the lowest the country has ever seen in the past 17 years since it placed 66th in 2005.

According to the report, journalists have undergone growing pressures in recent times, despite being a regional leaders, in democratic stability.