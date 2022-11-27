A statement issued by the group said the Police Service has frustrated its planned demonstrations, including a picket scheduled for Monday through to Wednesday, at the Revolution square, opposite the Jubilee House in Accra.
Pressure group, "Justice4Ghana" condemn police for 'foiling' protests against gov’t
Justice4Ghana, a political pressure group, is whining the Ghana Police Service of controlling and preventing the legitimate exercise of democratic rights to a protest.
The protests are directed to hit the Finance Minister and President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign.
The pressure group is urging the Ghana Police Service to allow citizens to exercise their rights.
“The proclivity of State institutions and overzealous public officers, including Police officers, seeking to please the Executive or President must stop.”
“The results of blocking of the Legal and Constitutional routes of Law-Abiding Citizens in some countries are well known. On that score, we caution the Ghana Police to disembark from the perilous path it is taking our beloved country. It certainly bodes ill for the stability of our cherished democracy,”
