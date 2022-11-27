RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Pressure group, "Justice4Ghana" condemn police for 'foiling' protests against gov’t

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Justice4Ghana, a political pressure group, is whining the Ghana Police Service of controlling and preventing the legitimate exercise of democratic rights to a protest.

Ghana police
Ghana police

A statement issued by the group said the Police Service has frustrated its planned demonstrations, including a picket scheduled for Monday through to Wednesday, at the Revolution square, opposite the Jubilee House in Accra.

Recommended articles

The protests are directed to hit the Finance Minister and President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign.

The pressure group is urging the Ghana Police Service to allow citizens to exercise their rights.

“The proclivity of State institutions and overzealous public officers, including Police officers, seeking to please the Executive or President must stop.”

“The results of blocking of the Legal and Constitutional routes of Law-Abiding Citizens in some countries are well known. On that score, we caution the Ghana Police to disembark from the perilous path it is taking our beloved country. It certainly bodes ill for the stability of our cherished democracy,”

Statement
Statement Pulse Ghana
Statement
Statement Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken-Ofori-Atta

Govt will freeze hiring of public and civil servants from January 2023 – Ofori-Atta

Military-Officer-aiming-his-gun-488x424

Soldier's stray bullet kills nursing mother at funeral, injures baby

President Nana Akufo Addo

There shall be restoration soon - Nana Akufo Addo

Police arrest one suspect

Police arrest one, and others on the hunt for the murder of a victim identified as a Police Officer