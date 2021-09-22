The special guest of honor was Tamas Feher Hungary Ambassador to Ghana, while Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, David Bekesi, Deputy Director, Embassy of Hungary and Mari Ellis Managing Director Euracare served as guests of honor.
Prestigious Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2021 organised
The prolific Humanitarian Awards Ghana lived up to its billing and hype. The event was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel to celebrate change makers.
Dr. Rev Lawrence Tetteh delivered a great keynote address on the need for humanitarian works to support the less privileged in the society to help in Ghana’s development.
Since last year, COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world.
However, the heroes of our world, you and others, are worthy of admiration and celebration. Your efforts in choosing to help in the most extreme circumstances show that real-life heroes exhibit an uncanny ability to persevere in spite of the odds.
You are all heroes who are doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times to make this world a better place.
The world-class setup and jaw-dropping performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and talents made the event memorable.
The stage was set ablaze by sterling performances by Akwaboah, Ceccy Twum, Jayana, Cwesi Oteng, Naana The Violinist, Rhymesonny (Poet), and Comedian Hogan
The event was hosted by two of Ghana's top event hosts—Kwesi Kwatia and Priscilla Addai Kwarteng —who had such amazing chemistry on stage.
