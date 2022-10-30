RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Prez, address: The government is close to securing an IMF deal by end of the year - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on Sunday, October 30 has hinted at possibly securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of the year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

In his statement, the country is likely to arrive at a consensus by the end of the year to get the compelling restoration the economy seeks.

President Nana Akufo Addo postulates that this will help “repair the short term of public finances and restore our balance of payment whiles we continue to work on the medium to long term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient robust Ghanaian economy and building a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

Ghana's current economy is drastically facing a downturn leaving a dire impact on all sectors.

Meanwhile, the government is at the doors of the Fund seeking support amid intensifying hardship, a rising cost of living, and a depreciating currency.

In his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo insisted that the government has put in place measures committed to ensuring that the economy is back on track.

“We are working towards securing a deal with the IMF by the end of the year,” he said on Sunday.

“This will give further credence to the measures the Government is taking to stabilize and grow the economy, as well as shore up our currency.”

President urged Ghanaians to rally behind him and his government in this struggle of bringing back the sinking economy to life.

