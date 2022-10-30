RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Prez Adress: Ghanaians are concerned about the economy's well-being – Gabby Otchere

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ahead of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s public address today, Sunday, October 30 at 8 PM on the ailing economy and cost of living crisis, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that some stakeholder's suggestions indicate that Ghanaians are genuinely interested in the wellbeing of the nation.

Gabby Otchere-Darko
Gabby Otchere-Darko

According to him, several suggestions have been given by stakeholders, The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr. John Kwakye has asked him to announce three key measures to salvage the difficulties.

Read Also

The plans he expects the President to mention are the reconstitution of the Economic Management Team (EMT) to include experts and professionals; a transition team, also including experts and professionals; and austerity.

Dr. Kwakye tweeted “In sum, the President’s speech to the nation must indicate: 1). austerity measures to address the crisis led by Gov’t; 2).a reconstitution of the Economic Management Team to include experts/professionals; and 3). a transition team, also including experts/professionals.”

“The President’s speech is highly anticipated. It has the potential to rekindle the markets. Therefore, let it not disappoint,” he added.

Mr. Otchere-Darko also in a tweet said “I’ve been reading very constructive suggestions on what the President is expected to focus on from a cross-section of Ghanaians.

“It speaks of a nation of citizens, who’re genuinely interested in the well-being of our nation. That’s why we believe in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have also reacted to the incoming address to be given by Nana Akufo Addo.

Here are some reactions below:

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kotoka International Airport

UAE bans Ghana, 19 other countries from its 30-day visa

President Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon

President Akufo-Addo

I can’t sack Ken Ofori-Atta for now – Akufo-Addo to agitating 80 NPP MPs

Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo to meet the 80 NPP MPs calling for Ken Ofori-Atta’s sack