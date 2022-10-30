According to him, several suggestions have been given by stakeholders, The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr. John Kwakye has asked him to announce three key measures to salvage the difficulties.
Prez Adress: Ghanaians are concerned about the economy's well-being – Gabby Otchere
Ahead of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s public address today, Sunday, October 30 at 8 PM on the ailing economy and cost of living crisis, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that some stakeholder's suggestions indicate that Ghanaians are genuinely interested in the wellbeing of the nation.
The plans he expects the President to mention are the reconstitution of the Economic Management Team (EMT) to include experts and professionals; a transition team, also including experts and professionals; and austerity.
Dr. Kwakye tweeted “In sum, the President’s speech to the nation must indicate: 1). austerity measures to address the crisis led by Gov’t; 2).a reconstitution of the Economic Management Team to include experts/professionals; and 3). a transition team, also including experts/professionals.”
“The President’s speech is highly anticipated. It has the potential to rekindle the markets. Therefore, let it not disappoint,” he added.
Mr. Otchere-Darko also in a tweet said “I’ve been reading very constructive suggestions on what the President is expected to focus on from a cross-section of Ghanaians.
“It speaks of a nation of citizens, who’re genuinely interested in the well-being of our nation. That’s why we believe in Ghana.”
Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have also reacted to the incoming address to be given by Nana Akufo Addo.
