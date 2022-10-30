Prez Adress: Ghanaians are concerned about the economy's well-being – Gabby Otchere

The plans he expects the President to mention are the reconstitution of the Economic Management Team (EMT) to include experts and professionals; a transition team, also including experts and professionals; and austerity.

Dr. Kwakye tweeted “In sum, the President’s speech to the nation must indicate: 1). austerity measures to address the crisis led by Gov’t; 2).a reconstitution of the Economic Management Team to include experts/professionals; and 3). a transition team, also including experts/professionals.”

“The President’s speech is highly anticipated. It has the potential to rekindle the markets. Therefore, let it not disappoint,” he added.

Mr. Otchere-Darko also in a tweet said “I’ve been reading very constructive suggestions on what the President is expected to focus on from a cross-section of Ghanaians.

“It speaks of a nation of citizens, who’re genuinely interested in the well-being of our nation. That’s why we believe in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have also reacted to the incoming address to be given by Nana Akufo Addo.