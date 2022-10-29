Prez, Akufo-Addo and veep Bawumia Donate GHC 100,000 towards construction of a Veteran’s Clinic in Accra

VAG is constructing a clinic for its members at Amasaman in the Ga West District of the capital and the donation is to help towards its completion.

Dr. Bawumia launched the VAG’s appeal for funds and urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate to the fund.

In his speech during the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia called on Ghanaians, particularly students and young people, to appreciate the significance of the poppy, a global symbol of remembrance for the suffering and great sacrifices of soldiers.

The artificial poppy was adopted by the world in 1921, as a symbol of remembrance for the suffering and great sacrifices of soldiers during the first and second world wars; and the poppy has since become a universal symbol, which reminds the world of the horrors of wars and the need to support their victims.

According to Dr. Bawumia, Ghana has virtually no poppy culture whereas in Europe and other parts of the world, wearing the poppy is commonplace at this time of year.

He called on Ghanaians to strengthen our appreciation of our gallant war veterans and support their welfare through the poppy,

Dr. Bawumia further appealed to the Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the media, to assist VAG to popularize the significance of the poppy among the general public, particularly pupils and students of public schools, where knowledge of the poppy is almost non-existent.

Captain (Rtd) Ben Edmund Duah, the Executive Director, VAG, speaking following the launch, gave the assurance that the Administration would judiciously utilize the funds for the welfare of members.

He promised that the construction of VAG’s clinic at Amasaman would be completed by March 2023 to take care of the health needs of members.

He appealed to the public to give generously to the Poppy Fund to support the welfare of members.