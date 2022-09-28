Prez Akufo-Addo lauds churches' contribution in fighting COVID-19

“The churches in Ghana almost rose to as a man-to-man to play a very important role trying to bring relief and sustenance to our people who are trying to go through this very difficult period of COVID-19”, he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the collaboration between the church and government was well embodied during the wave of the pandemic while he was speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the All African Council of Churches at the Jubilee House.

“Today, Coronavirus is a relatively innocuous disease and we know a lot about it. Back then, it was unknown and difficult to understand, but the churches were a critical part in finding some solutions for the people of Ghana and I will continue to express deep appreciation and gratitude.”

The President and his administration have announced plans to recognize and reward some individuals and organizations in Ghana’s fight against COVID-19.

The category consists of some 32 religious bodies and institutions among others to be honored.

Although millions of lives were lost globally due to the pandemic, the government believes it managed to contain the situation, making Ghana one of two countries that better managed the pandemic.