This information was conveyed by Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the presidency, in a letter.
Prez Akufo-Addo to visit victims of Akosombo Dam spillage on Monday
President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to visit the districts severely affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage on Monday, October 16, to show solidarity with the victims.
"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will on Monday, 16th October 2023, visit the districts severely hit by the floods occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam."
Additionally, "the President will be accompanied on this tour by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, which has been established to coordinate the government's response to the flooding and provide relief to those affected"
It was also mentioned that the President will return this evening from his 4-day official visit to the United States.
The flooding resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage has compelled numerous communities in the north, south, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate, destroying properties and rendering dwellers homeless.
