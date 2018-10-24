Pulse.com.gh logo
Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next week

The eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and heir apparent to the British throne is expected to visit Ghana on November 2, 2018, with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales and his wife are on a tour of Africa to deepen the British Monarch’s historical ties with its former colonies, including Ghana.

Prince Charles and his wife will be welcomed at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo and the first lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The Presidency will hold a State Banquet in honour of the royal family. The State Banquet will be attended by senior dignitaries, a number of British Ghanaians, as well as prominent figures from business, arts, culture, and media.

 

The Prince will also attend a meeting with Ghanaian and International business leaders to discuss sustainable practices in Ghana’s cocoa industry and key environmental issues.

His Royal Highness will visit the Christiansborg Castle, once a Danish and then British, slave fort, which was until a few years ago the seat of Ghana’s Government after independence, to discuss the future restoration and reuse of the area, as part of a major redevelopment of Accra’s waterfront, conceived by the Ghanaian Government with the architect Sir David Adjaye.

Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

 

Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Kumasi to meet His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace. The Prince and The Duchess will then attend a traditional durbar or procession at the palace with the Asantehene and local chiefs.

In a tweet on the Clarence house page – which is the official residence of the Prince of Wales – it said that Their Royal Highnesses will also visit the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti region.

 

Meanwhile, the university was closed down indefinitely on Tuesday after students’ protest led to the destruction of several properties. Over 30 vehicles were burnt and the administration block was ransacked and vandalised.

It is yet to be confirmed if the Prince of Wales’ visit to the university will go ahead or be cancelled due to the shutdown of the university.

The Royal Family will also visit Gambia and Nigeria on this tour.

