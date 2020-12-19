Director-General of the Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah, said mobile phones, cigarettes and Indian hemp are prohibited in all prisons across the country.

He made this known during a carols service held for officers and their families on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

“Headquarters is yet to come to full grasp of causes which precipitate the spate of indiscipline amongst officers in the Service, especially those from the Central prisons. A lot of the problem still has to do with the trafficking of prohibited items in form of cigarettes, mobile phones and worse of all Indian Hemp into the prisons for the use of inmates,” Mr. Missah said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

“It appears some officers are not aware, or better still unmindful, that the use of mobile phones and Indian Hemp by inmates can cause turbulence in the prisons and result in the loss of lives and property in the event of prisoners’ riot.

“It’s unthinkable what the mindset of such unscrupulous officers are, as if they care little about the safety of innocent inmates and that of their own lives.”

The Prisons Service boss warned that the administration “will not relent in meting out the requisite punishment to deter the malevolent conduct of these immoral officers in the system.”

He noted that officers who prove to be brave and dutiful will be promoted as their rewards.

“Conversely, positive conduct would be rewarded appropriately. As such an officer from the Nsawam Female Prison has been promoted out of turn this year, because she exhibited bravery and valor leading to the recapture of an escapee from no other place than the central business area of the Ashaiman Township,” Mr. Missah added.