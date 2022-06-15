Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo to appear before them on July 7

Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu directed that the summons be published publicly as the Member of Parliament has been unreachable.

“The Chairman of the Privileges Committee has directed that summons to the Hon. Member for Dome Kwabenya to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on 6th July 2022 at 12:00 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 pursuant to Article 103 (6) of the Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament be published in all relevant media. This comes after all attempts to reach the Honourable Member by the Committee failed,” a statement from the Parliamentary Service said.

The Privileges Committee has been tasked by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to engage Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey over complaints of chronic absenteeism brought against them.

In a recent interview, Adwoa Safo said he is not aware that he has been summoned to appear before the Committee.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.

“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”

“I have to be served,” she added.

Adwoa Safo explained that she is currently taking care of her unwell son and has to ensure all is settled before she resumes her duties as an MP and a Gender Minister.

The Privileges Committee has commenced sitting on the three lawmakers over absenteeism.

The Committee will investigate the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.