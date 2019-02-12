According to the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, the committee is looking at investigating the recent allegations brought it against Mr. Agyapong before the submission of the report.

He, however, said that if the need be, the report of the contempt case will be presented tomorrow.

“Mr. Speaker this motion was listed much earlier but left the order paper for some time. And subsequently, another matter involving the same honourable member was referred to the committee. So leadership was considering that perhaps we could finish with the two and present the report together,” Osei-Owusu said.

Mr. Agyapong was investigated by the Privileges Committee in 2018 after he reportedly described Parliament as “useless.”

The investigation was done following a motion filed by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.