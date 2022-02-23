Probe Adwoa Safo’s GHS120,000 allegations - Group to Special Prosecutor

It has come to light that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement spearheaded by Chief of Staff just so she could take part in the botched controversial e-levy vote in parliament which was scheduled to have taken place in the dying embers of last year.

Apart from the flight, the Chief of Staff also gave MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong money to be transferred into the bank account of adwoa Safo as part of measures to coax her to take part in the parliamentary proceedings concerning the e-levy.

Pulse Ghana

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong made the revelations in an interview with an Accra-based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

Adwoa Safo has been under intense criticism from her colleague MPs for sabotaging government business in Parliament.