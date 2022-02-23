RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Probe Adwoa Safo’s GHS120,000 allegations - Group to Special Prosecutor

Evans Annang

Crusaders Against Corruption, an anti-corruption group has petitioned the Office of Special Prosecutor to investigate the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

They said the circumstances under which the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare caused 120,000 to be deposited into the accounts of the MP has to be investigated.

It has come to light that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement spearheaded by Chief of Staff just so she could take part in the botched controversial e-levy vote in parliament which was scheduled to have taken place in the dying embers of last year.

Apart from the flight, the Chief of Staff also gave MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong money to be transferred into the bank account of adwoa Safo as part of measures to coax her to take part in the parliamentary proceedings concerning the e-levy.

Sarah Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo Pulse Ghana

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong made the revelations in an interview with an Accra-based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

Adwoa Safo has been under intense criticism from her colleague MPs for sabotaging government business in Parliament.

She has been a way since last December and many NPP lawmakers believe that has caused a delay in passing the controversial e-levy.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

