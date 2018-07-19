Pulse.com.gh logo
Investigations Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't

He said the probe will ascertain whether they were armed robbers as being claimed by the police.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Hon. Mubarak Muntaka has called on government to probe the death of the seven (7) men that was shot by the police in Kumasi on Tuesday.

He said the probe will ascertain whether they were armed robbers as being claimed by the police.

He called on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also the Chairman of the Police Council, the Minister for National Security Albert Kan Dapaah, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo, to constitute an independent committee to investigate the 'murder'.

The Police Command in Kumasi have been under intense criticism from Muslim leaders in the region for killing innocent youngmen they perceived as armed robbers.

READ ALSO: 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's death

Some youth of Asawase, a suburb of Kumasi, went on the rampage Wednesday, 18 July 2018, burning car tyres and blocking the main road leading to the Manhyia Palace to protest the killing, by the police, of seven of their colleagues believed to be members of NPP vigilante group, Delta Force.

The seven were allegedly mistaken by the police for members of an eight-man armed robbery gang who had earlier attacked a sprinter bus and shot dead a police officer at Ayirebikrom near Manso Nkwanta in the Amasie West District of the region.

READ MUNTAKA'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

PRESS RELEASE THE POLICE MUST COME CLEARER; THE SHOOT TO KILL APPROACH IS BECOMING UNACCEPTABLE

I received the news of the painful demise of seven (7) young men from my constituency, who have been confirmed shot and dead by the police yesterday, with absolute dismay and pain.

I wish to first of all register my deepest condolences to friends and families of all the seven (7) persons shot by the police. I further assured them of my full support to ensure that thorough investigation is carried out and the perpetrators of this act, if established, are brought to book.

Since the occurrence of the incident last night, I have interacted with sections of my constituents and some family members of the deceased persons. The information I have garnered so far, frankly, are not adding-up as to the real cause of this shooting. This raises a lot of question for me as their MP, the community and Ghanaians at large.

 

I hereby call on the Vice President (Chairman of the Police Council), the Minister for National Security, the Interior Minister and the Attorney General to constitute an independent committee to investigate the case and present the reality of what led to the sudden shooting of the young men in our quest to getting justice delivered to them and their families; a call that should not be undermined.

READ ALSO: Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi

The police must come clearer, because their shoot to kill approach to handling issues is unacceptable and affecting many people who are considered innocent.

In recent times, there have been several of such cases that affected families who are yet to come to terms with their losses; I know very well that the police can do better than they are doing now.

As I call on the authorities to investigate the matter, I hereby appeal to the residents of Asawase especially the youth to remain calm and peaceful as we follow the due process to demand justice for our brothers who have lost their lives. I appeal to all to refrain from any action that has the tendency of escalating the existing tension in the community.

I assure you that I will leave no stone unturned in demanding justice for our lost brothers.

I pray for Allah’s mercy for our brothers.

Thank you. Signed Hon. Muntaka M. Mubarak (MP for Asawase).

