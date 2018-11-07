Prof. Dua Agyeman sues Asiedu Nketia for GHS 15m

news

The former Auditor General, Professor Dua Agyeman, has sued the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia for defamation.

He seeking damages in the region of GHS 15 million before an Accra High Court in Accra.

The suit, filed by his lawyer, Gary Nimako, averred that the plaintiff understands the comment to mean that he produced a fake audit report for a non-existent company in 1983 which caused him to be banned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) “to mean that he is a person who is dishonest or acted dishonestly in return for personal gain.”

Contrary to the claim by Asiedu Nketia, Prof Dua-Agyeman averred that a letter authored by Prof Kwame Adom-Frimpong, President of Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana Council (ICAG) dated 15th October, 2018 shows that he has been in good standing since 1978 and has never been banned.



He also averred that the statement is understood to mean that he is “dishonest,” and is a person without any integrity and therefore unfit for public service.

He is therefore seeking a declaration that Asiedu Nketia’s comment on Neat FM that he was “banned by the Institute of Chartered Accounts (Ghana)” is slanderous and defamatory of him and same was made without any reasonable, just or probable cause.



A declaration that he concocted fake audit reports concerning some Senior Officers is slanderous and defamatory of the plaintiff and same was made without any reasonable, just or probable cause.



“A declaration that the defendant’s publication on Neat FM (radio) that “plaintiff was sacked from the Audit Service by reason of dishonesty” is slanderous and defamatory of the plaintiff and same was made without any reasonable, just or probable cause.”



He is also seeking an order of injunction directed at the defendant, agents, assigns, privies from continuing to make any further defamatory publication about the plaintiff.

Background

Asiedu Nketia on October 2, 2018 made some comments on Accra-based radio station, Neat Fm, accusing him of producing fake audit accounts in 1983 while he was at the Audit Service.





He is reported to have said that “the plaintiff was banned from auditing in 1983 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) for producing “fake” accounts for a non-existent company. In view of the ban, the plaintiff could not practice as a private auditor.



“That Dua-Agyeman was employed by the Audit Service and being unrepentant, Dua-Agyeman concocted stories about some Senior Officers who were punished and later the audited accounts were identified to be fake."



“He was sacked again from Audit Service in 1986 until Mr Agyekum Kufuor became President and appointed him (Dua-Agyeman) as the Auditor-General in April, 2001. I, Asiedu Nketia took him to Court because he was not fit to be made Auditor-General.”

He mode those comments in relation to an audit report that was released indicting over five Chief Executive Officers of state institutions under the previous NDC administration.