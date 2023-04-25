ADVERTISEMENT
Prof. Frimpong Boateng is an immature politician - Maurice Ampaw

Evans Annang

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner has chided Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, a former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

He said Prof. Boateng acted immaturely in a report he produced while as a Minister on the galamsey menace in Ghana.

According to Mr. Ampaw, the report was full of personal hatred and baseless allegations.

The outspoken lawyer contends that Professor Frimpong-Boateng included confidential information in the report without the individuals concerned, having the opportunity to respond.

“As a leader of the committee (Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining) because you were accused that your committee was a failure, look at the report that you came up with.

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Pulse Ghana

“The report is a self-serving document, when we say a self-serving document, it means that is a type of document where you accuse people without granting them the opportunity to express their views… you can see that the report is full of personal hatred, full of complaints, and full of someone who is bitter.

“…and then through your allegations and reports, you indict people just like that, without giving them the opportunity. If Gabby has called you as a minister to ask you about a client, is this one also something to write about? Confidential information, someone has called you, it doesn’t involve any criminality, then in a report you go and write that this person called me as if the person has engaged in a crime,” he said.

Speaking on Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on April 24, 2023, he further criticized him for being politically immature, saying that he had indicted people without giving them the opportunity to respond.

He argued that the inclusion of confidential information in the report was evidence of his immaturity.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
