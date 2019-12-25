2019 was filled with loads of activities from all fronts - showbiz, sports, politics, business, religion, etc.

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at male personalities who embarrassed themselves in the year.

These are people who trended for all the wrong reasons in 2019. The list is in no particular order by the way.

Rev. Owusu Bempah

The man of God’s moment of embarrassment came when he prophesied that the Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu was going to die.

Rev. Owusu Bempah who is known for his constant death and doom prophecies faced the wrath of the Muslim youth who stormed his church premises and threatened to burn it.

The respected and peace-loving Chief Imam, however, called the Muslim youth to order.

Professor Gyampo

Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo’s name came up in a BBC Africa documentary on ‘Sex for Grade’ on our university campuses.

Gyampo’s name was drag through the mud when a video implicated him and another lecturer from the University of Ghana for trading grades for sex from vulnerable female students.

Embattled UG lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo

His name roared on several social media platforms, many teasing him for being irresponsible, others noting that his cup was full and some others ‘tormenting’ him over ‘call lines’ he used on his supposed ‘victim’ in the video.

Kofi Kapito

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Rights Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito day of shame came when he publicly passed sexual comments about Newscaster, Serwaa Amihere during the Radio/Television Personality Awards.

Asamoah Gyan

The former Black Stars Captain had his woes doubled after his wife, Gifty Gyan, was vindicated by results of a DNA test confirming he was the actual father of her three children.

Pay my maintenance expenses and that of our children - Asamoah Gyan’s wife demands

Gyan had accused his wife of infidelity, requesting for a DNA test to be carried out on all three children to ascertain paternity.

But the DNA results revealed Gyan was the biological father of all three kids.

Gyan’s obvious rushed decision became a big embarrassment for him in 2019.

Shatta Wale-Stonebwoy VGMA gun incident

The two dancehall artistes took their rivalry and beef to another level when Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage of the 2019 Ghana Music Awards in what he says was self-defense.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy reunion

-pThe rest is now history. Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have since made up and the duo are now very cool.