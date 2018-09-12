Pulse.com.gh logo
Professor Atukwei Okai to be given state burial


Ghana's iconic poet Prof Atukwei Okai will be given a state-assisted funeral on Friday, September 14, in Accra.

The funeral will be under the auspices of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A release signed by Joseph Emmanuel Allotey-Pappoe, the PAWA Public Affairs Advisor, said the pre-burial service would commence at 0900 hours after a file-past between 0600 hours and 0830 hours at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The burial will take place at the new Military Cemetery, Burma Camp and will be followed by the final funeral rites at the Forecourt of the State House. The prescribed dress code is all white.

The Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association of Ghana died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Friday, July 13, after a short illness.

Prof Okai, 77, is noted for his excellent poetry recitation and is believed to be one of the first real poetry performers to have emerged in Africa.

His performances on radio and television include an acclaimed 1975 appearance at poetry international at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London where he shared the stage with US poets Stanley Kunitz and Robert Lowell, and Nicolas Guillen of Cuba.

Prof Okai was survived by a wife and five daughters.

