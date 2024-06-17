Promotion in Police Service not automatic - High Court tells Chief Inspector

The Court held that the “plaintiff has failed to prove his claim on the preponderance of probability.

The Plaintiff’s attainment of higher academic qualification is not entitled to promotion by reason only that academic qualification.

Thus, depending on the mode of recruitment, an entry to the Police Academy is by competitive examination or by special recommendation in line with Police Service Regulation,” the judgement noted.

It further added: “The Court therefore encourages the Plaintiff to continue writing the entrance examination as he may find favour in the exams in future”.