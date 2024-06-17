ADVERTISEMENT
Promotion in Police Service not automatic - High Court tells Chief Inspector

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The High Court in Kumasi has dismissed the suit filed by Chief Inspector Samuel Krah against the Inspector-General of Police and the State over his promotion.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The court presided by Justice Kwasi Anokyi Gyimah in a judgment on Friday 14th June 2024 said the Chief Inspector is not entitled to automatic promotion simply because he had attained higher academic qualification.

The Court held that the “plaintiff has failed to prove his claim on the preponderance of probability.

The Plaintiff’s attainment of higher academic qualification is not entitled to promotion by reason only that academic qualification.

Thus, depending on the mode of recruitment, an entry to the Police Academy is by competitive examination or by special recommendation in line with Police Service Regulation,” the judgement noted.

It further added: “The Court therefore encourages the Plaintiff to continue writing the entrance examination as he may find favour in the exams in future”.

It was the case of the Plaintiff that in spite of serving between 25 and 30 years in the police service, the Police Administration had promoted his junior colleagues to other ranks under the same special amnesty but had refused to afford him the same treatment to aid his entry into the Police Academy in furtherance of his promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

