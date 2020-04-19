The reports further indicate that Apraku passed away in the early hours of today.

According to Zionfelix.com several top media personalities including Kofi Asare Brako ‘Abatey’, who is currently the aide of the Minister of Youth And Sport, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has confirmed the death of Prophet Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku a.k.a “Apraku My Daughter

Apraku who is the founder of the King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International rose to fame in the 1990s especially in Accra as his congregation grew due to his ability to perform miracles, but he lost his shine with time for a reason yet to be known.

The last time he appeared on news is a couple of months ago where Rev. Obofour prayed for him and promised to help him rise again.

May his soul rest in perfect peace