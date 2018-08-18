news

The founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has launched a wide-ranging attack on the Akufo-Addo administration over plans to tax churches.

This was after the president backed the Ghana Revenue Authority over moves to tax churches, saying they have now moved into the realm of wealth creation and prosperity.

“The difficult truth is that once you get into the wealth and prosperity sphere, you necessarily slip into the tax and accounting line,” Nana Akufo-Addo indicated at the 2018 Synod of the Global Evangelical Church in Accra.

Reacting, Prophet Badu Kobi described the move as "nonsense," quizzing: "how can you be happy and say you want to tax the church, are you a fool?"

He vowed to quote the manifesto of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) this coming Sunday that said taxing "is a lazy man's approach" to raising revenue.

"Sunday, I 'm coming with NPP manifesto and I will show you the page which they said taxes must not be part of governance and taxes is a lazy man’s approach," he said. "The things I will prove to them and eventually will speak throughout the whole of Ghana. They should come and tell us where this nonsense entered their head.”

According to him, "If they want to tax the church, we must tax their campaign money and if they don't want pastors to drive the best, they should go to campaign on trucks. Nonsense."

"When they were doing their campaign, under's Ghana law, you don't take money from anywhere. Nana Akufo-Addo should come and tell me if they took money from somewhere or not because I know where they took their money from. "I know how the campaign money came to Ghana. I'm going to expose them," he said.

"Coming Sunday, Nana Akufo-Addo should listen to me. We are not afraid of them."