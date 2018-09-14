Prophet Nigel donates GHS 11,000 to shoeshine boys

news

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the Founder and leader of True Word Fire Prophetic Ministries donated over GHS 11,000 to shoeshine boys and traders at the Mallam Attah Market in Accra.

He gave out these huge sums of money when he went there to win souls for Christ.

After preaching and praying to the traders, Prophet Nigel Gaisie called on individuals who were ready to accept Christ as their personal savior.

Prophet Nigel asked his associate pastors to give each of them GHC500 to pump into their business.

He gave a shoeshine boy who was not expecting a cash GHC1000 to start a business since he was once plying the trade and knows the stress it comes with. He randomly gave GHC500 to other traders who had gathered to listen to his sermon with the aim of putting smiles on their faces on the day, according to reports.

Prophet Gaisie is noted for his prophecy about the death of dancehall singer Ebony last year. He had said he saw the singer dead in a car crash before it happened in March this year.

He has also been predicting the return of former President John Mahama to government in 2020.

The man of God also requested for orphans at the market and promised to take all five children he had to school.