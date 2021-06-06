RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Authors:

Pulse News

Popular Nigerian Televangelist Prophet T.B Joshua has died.

Prophet T.B. Joshua
The legal counsel, Barr. Olalekan Ojo, speaking on behalf of T.B. Joshua and SCOAN, said the ruling is unacceptable because it was filled with bias and the inquiry into the collapse was one sided ece-auto-gen

Mr Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died in Lagos on Saturday evening shortly after concluding a programme at his church.

Recommended articles

He was 57. The cause of his death is not immediately known. But a statement released by his church indicates his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith.

"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for," a statement from the church read.

Prophet Joshua's SCOAN owned the famous Emmanuel TV, one of the largest Christian broadcast networks in the world.

T.B. Joshua is credited with lots of ‘controversial’ prophecies among which include Ghana’s victory at the 2009 U-20 World Cup.

Prophet T.B. Joshua
Prophet T.B. Joshua ece-auto-gen

In 2014, his church was at the centre of a multi-national investigation following a section of his church headquarters in Lagos collapsed, leaving dozens killed and many more injured.

Mr Joshua denied allegations of negligence and a trial over the incident was still underway before his demise.

Read the Church's full statement on T.B Joshua below;

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua