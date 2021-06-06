BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

He was 57. The cause of his death is not immediately known. But a statement released by his church indicates his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith.

"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for," a statement from the church read.

Prophet Joshua's SCOAN owned the famous Emmanuel TV, one of the largest Christian broadcast networks in the world.

T.B. Joshua is credited with lots of ‘controversial’ prophecies among which include Ghana’s victory at the 2009 U-20 World Cup.

In 2014, his church was at the centre of a multi-national investigation following a section of his church headquarters in Lagos collapsed, leaving dozens killed and many more injured.

Mr Joshua denied allegations of negligence and a trial over the incident was still underway before his demise.