Prosecute any chief involved in galamsey - NPP man

Kojo Emmanuel

A communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP ), Paul-Kwabena-Amaning, has called for the arrest and prosecution of any chief found culpable of masterminding any illegal mining activity in the country.

He said this following the allegation that some chiefs were selling out parcels of land to illegal miners to mine and this is leading to environmental degradation.

"Any chief who is aware that it is illegal to do galamsey and still gives out the land for such purpose must be arrested," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Paul-Kwabena-Amaning expressed regret as to how the illegal miners are even digging tarred roads for their illegal activities.

"A persistent enforcement of the law and the persistent deployment of security personnel on daily basis to the galamsey sites are the only remedies," he said.

Background

Recently, there have been complaints that the water bodies that were regaining their natural state at the height of the fight against galamsey are becoming polluted again due to the increasing activities of illegal miners in various parts of the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo again made public statements on the development, saying that there is a need for an open discussion on the subject.

The government, through the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources, subsequently held a two-day National Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining that, among other things urged the government to firmly enforce the country's laws on mining.

