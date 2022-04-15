Prosecute Lebanese man who threatened to kill Ghanaian businessman — NPP man

The NPP man speaking on the development said such harsh treatment which has been ongoing in the country must not be allowed to continue.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "We must ensure that this issue is followed to the latter. So many of them have happened in this country. So many of our compatriots have suffered at the hands of people who don’t treat them as if we are in a country of laws."

"This should not happen in this country. We have laws in this country. We have laws about how employers and employees should relate. You don’t just treat someone like that, attack their personality just because they are working for you," he stated.

He added that "this is unacceptable. But I want to beg the police, I know they are professionals, to follow this to the letter. Let us see them in court. Let them face the full rigours of the laws. If they are guilty let the law take its course. This thing must stop and there must be some deterrence."

He lamented that similar cases are not followed up and are allowed to die "a natural death" and urged that this must be followed to ensure that foreigners who run businesses in the country do not maltreat their Ghanaian staff.

A statement from the Police Service said the suspect, Osman Brustani, is in police custody "and will be taken through the due process of the law."

Brustani was captured in a viral video yelling at another person believed to be a shop owner.

Reports indicated that the suspect was infuriated after he was confronted about parking in front of a shop for almost an hour.