According to the group, Rockson must face the law for "obstructing justice".

Rockson Bukari on Monday, April 29, 2019, resigned after a tape leaked implicating him in a move to prevent a journalist from publishing a story against a judge and a Chinese mining company, Shaanxi Mining Company late in 2018.

The minister promised financial inducement and other gifts from Shaanxi once the journalist drops the story.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, indicated Bukari has resigned and president Akufo-Addo has accepted his resignation.

Bukari in his letter of resignation noted that he resigned "as a matter of principle", having "exercised judgment contrary to what I have known you to stand for and require of your servants in running this country."

The co-chair of the group, Edem Senanu in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said the government must show interest in Bukari's case of bribery and prosecute him.

He said "Rockson’s resignation shouldn’t be the end of the story. Further investigation is required. This is a case where we have a public officer interfering with the work of the justice system. There is a need for investigation and prosecution."

He added that the judge must also be investigated for allegedly meeting a party of a case before him at his residence.

"The judicial arm will have to take up the aspect of the Judge. The Chinese company will have to be taken up. Rockson needs to be investigated too," he noted.