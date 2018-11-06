Prostitutes' contribution to HIV low - AIDS Commission

The Commission noted that general figures regarding the rate of infection have not changed much.
According to the Acting Director of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, intervention programmes targeting sex workers as part of national HIV/AIDS control strategies has paid off.
He said "Data shows clearly that there is inter-generational sex going up as a result of poverty and other factors. Male and females who engage in casual sex, and those who are in long term relationship,contributed about 58.9% of all new infections in Ghana."
"The statistics are not different [from two years ago]. What is different is that we are seeing more and more infections among young people. And we need to tackle that," he added.
Explaining further, Dr Atuahene said "high-risk sex" is the situation whereby one engages in sex with a multiple partners without using protection.
"There are more and more young people who engage in multiple concurrent partnerships. And some are also involved in serial monogamy – they switch partners over time and in quick succession and that exposes them HIV infections," he noted.