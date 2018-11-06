Prostitutes' contribution to HIV low - AIDS Commission

news

The Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that sex workers' contribution to new HIV infections in Ghana has reduced from 31.1% recorded in 2009 to about 18.5% in 2014.

According to the Acting Director of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, intervention programmes targeting sex workers as part of national HIV/AIDS control strategies has paid off.

He said "Data shows clearly that there is inter-generational sex going up as a result of poverty and other factors. Male and females who engage in casual sex, and those who are in long term relationship,contributed about 58.9% of all new infections in Ghana."

The Commission, however, noted that general figures regarding the rate of infection have not changed much.

"The statistics are not different [from two years ago]. What is different is that we are seeing more and more infections among young people. And we need to tackle that," he added.

Explaining further, Dr Atuahene said "high-risk sex" is the situation whereby one engages in sex with a multiple partners without using protection.

Such careless behaviour, he said, exposes the youth to HIV infections.

"There are more and more young people who engage in multiple concurrent partnerships. And some are also involved in serial monogamy – they switch partners over time and in quick succession and that exposes them HIV infections," he noted.