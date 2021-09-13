Some Ghanaians who expressed their frustrations in an interview with Pulse.com.gh said they have spent several days in long queues, while they see others who can afford to pay bribes pass them by effortlessly to go through the process.
‘Protocol’ and bribe-taking mars Ghana card registration at Ashaiman GRA
Getting registered for the Ghana card at the Ashaiman branch of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has become a matter of who you know and how much you can pay.
Officials overseeing the registration have been taking advantage of the long queues to exploit the desperate potential applicants, a situation that is causing confusion at the registration center.
The officials start the registration late and close early, so they attend to only a few people and ask the rest of them in the queue to come the next day.
Several instances of altercations have been witnessed between some frustrated Ghanaians and the registration officials over unfair treatments and favouritsm.
The upcoming nationwide SIM card registration that was announced by the Ministry of Communications has reignited the interests of Ghanaians who have not registered yet for the Ghana card.
According to the ministry, the Ghana card would be the sole acceptable identity card for the SIM card registration which it said will take place between October 2021 and March 2022.
Various Ghana Revenue Authority offices in Accra have seen an increase in the numbers of people queuing up to get registered.
