“If you claim Ken Ohene Agyapong has said something, seek an explanation from Ken Ohene Agyapong who claims it is state funds that were used to do something.

“You didn’t ask Okudzeto for proof and said it was Ken Ohene Agyapong who made the allegation. So, ask him because he is the one making the claim that the Chief of Staff has used state funds to do something of that sort,” he insisted.

He also stated that he did not know that something of the sort had taken place: “Someone cannot make their claim and you come looking for evidence from me, go and ask him,” he added.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong last week repeated an allegation that the Chief Of Staff had hired a private jet to fetch Sarah Adwoa Safo from the US, at a time the government was looking to pass the E-Levy.

“Someone (Ablakwa) made an allegation and you (journalist) asked why we have to do that, so you believed him and asked about it, instead of asking whether there is any truth in the matter. “Ask him what evidence does he have that it is state funds that were used to do that. That a special jet was used to bring her back, what evidence does he have about that and where is it?” he stated.

It has come to light that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement spearheaded by Chief of Staff just so she could take part in the botched controversial e-levy vote in parliament which was scheduled to have taken place in the dying embers of last year.

Apart from the flight, the Chief of Staff also gave MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong money to be transferred into the bank account of adwoa Safo as part of measures to coax her to take part in the parliamentary proceedings concerning the e-levy.