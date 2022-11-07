Public funding of National Cathedral must stop amidst economic hardship — Mahama

In a Facebook post, Mahama said there should be a value-for-money audit to open the way for believers who wish to contribute towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The construction of the cathedral has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.

Some Ghanaians urged the government to suspend the construction or it will invite Ghanaians to campaign against it to protect the national purse.

Pulse Ghana

For instance, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the government for releasing the amount of GH¢25 million for the project amid economic challenges.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.