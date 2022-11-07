RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Public funding of National Cathedral must stop amidst economic hardship — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former President John Mahama has said the construction of the National Cathedral project must stop amidst the economic hardship in the country.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral

He said the non-transparency of the processes and procurements associated with the project, the edifice cannot be a top priority of the government.

Recommended articles

In a Facebook post, Mahama said there should be a value-for-money audit to open the way for believers who wish to contribute towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The construction of the cathedral has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.

Some Ghanaians urged the government to suspend the construction or it will invite Ghanaians to campaign against it to protect the national purse.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral Pulse Ghana

For instance, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the government for releasing the amount of GH¢25 million for the project amid economic challenges.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

I’m the best man to turn around Ghana’s economy – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Asantehene

Asantehene and large entourage to grace Hogbetsotso festival on Saturday

Akufo-Addo

He's not moving an inch - Presidential staffer tells those asking Akufo-Addo to resign

Michael-Nyinaku

BEIGE Bank’s CEO hit with new charges of theft, money laundering