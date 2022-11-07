He said the non-transparency of the processes and procurements associated with the project, the edifice cannot be a top priority of the government.
Public funding of National Cathedral must stop amidst economic hardship — Mahama
Former President John Mahama has said the construction of the National Cathedral project must stop amidst the economic hardship in the country.
In a Facebook post, Mahama said there should be a value-for-money audit to open the way for believers who wish to contribute towards the construction of the National Cathedral.
The construction of the cathedral has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.
Some Ghanaians urged the government to suspend the construction or it will invite Ghanaians to campaign against it to protect the national purse.
For instance, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the government for releasing the amount of GH¢25 million for the project amid economic challenges.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.
A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.
