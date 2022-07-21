The survey conducted by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) indicated that the cash bribes received were equivalent to almost one-third of the Ministry of Education's 2021 budget.
Public officials in Ghana received GH¢5 billion as bribe in 2021 – Survey
A report by the Ghana Integrity of Public Services Survey (GIPSS) shows that Public officials in Ghana received nearly GH¢5 billion in cash as bribe in 2021 alone.
The report stated that 9 out of 10 bribes were paid in cash.
The maiden national survey, titled: "Corruption in Ghana – people's experiences and views" also disclosed that more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in the same period.
The report also stated that the bribes were paid by 33.6 percent Ghanaians to speed up procedures; 15.8 percent, as a sign of appreciation; 13.8 percent, to avoid the payment of fine; 10.8 percent to avoid problems, and 3.1 percent, to avoid the cancellation of public utilities.
The report covered how bribery works, who takes bribes, the scope of bribery, nepotism, vote buying in Ghana and gender dimensions.
Findings from the survey showed that the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service and the custom officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) were the three top institutions that received bribes.
They were followed by the Lands Commission, Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA), Passport Agency officials, and prosecutors, judges and magistrates, with elected government officials.
