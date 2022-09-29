RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Public universities labour unions threaten strike over condition of service

Evans Effah

Labour Unions in public universities comprising of University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), have given government a one- week ultimatum to settle their outstanding allowance or they withdraw their services.

Their request includes Vehicle Maintenance and Off-campus allowance, Online Teaching Support Allowance, and Book and Research Allowance for this year which they say has been delayed.

According to the four unions, government is hoarding payment of their book and research allowances for example.

At a press conference in Accra, the Unions also opined that their working conditions have been overly varied at their blindside with the intention of selective application of the same conditions unknown to them.

They contend that this is contrary to a Memorandum of Understanding they signed on June 16, 2021.

The concerned Labour Unions are admonishing all the rank and file of their membership to remain calm and steadfast, that it will resist any attempt by the Employer to vary the terms of their agreed Conditions of Service without due process. The Unions also take this opportunity to advice the Employer to be circumspect as we do not take delight in disrupting the academic calendar, nevertheless, when compelled to do so, we will not hesitate. Therefore, the Employer should immediately rescind its intension to vary our conditions of service, else, teaching, and related activities on all the campuses will be withdrawn with effect from Wednesday, 5th October 2022,” they said at a press conference.

Lastly, the leaders of the teacher Unions admonished its members to remain calm and steadfast, noting that they will resist any attempt by the employer to vary the terms of their agreed Conditions of Service without due process.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
