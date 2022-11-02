According to the Minister, public sector workers will only use official emails of thief respective work places.
Public workers to stop usage of personal emails for official work from 2023 - Communications Minister
The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that there will be a new policy direction for public sector workers in terms of usage of their emails.
This is to avoid exposing state information to cyberattacks and to ensure the flow of state information.
Speaking at a press conference held in Accra, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, explained the purpose of the move to bar public sector workers from using their private emails for official purposes.
She stressed that it will guarantee that “official information stays within the official domain,” and urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of public sectors to safeguard government information in carrying out their duties.
She also rehashed the importance of ensuring that public sector workers do not use their private emails for official purposes.
“In other countries, you could lose your job for not using your official email because it compromises the security of the entire system. It destroys institutional memory. It makes government information available everywhere in the world.
“Somebody somewhere is using that information that has been provided on those supposedly free platforms and doing all kinds of things with our data which we don’t know about,” the communication Minister stated.
She therefore called on government organisations to ensure that they are placed on the platform, which will be over seen by her Ministry.
