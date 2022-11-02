Public workers to stop usage of personal emails for official work from 2023 - Communications Minister

This is to avoid exposing state information to cyberattacks and to ensure the flow of state information.

Speaking at a press conference held in Accra, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, explained the purpose of the move to bar public sector workers from using their private emails for official purposes.

She stressed that it will guarantee that “official information stays within the official domain,” and urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of public sectors to safeguard government information in carrying out their duties.

She also rehashed the importance of ensuring that public sector workers do not use their private emails for official purposes.

Pulse Ghana

“In other countries, you could lose your job for not using your official email because it compromises the security of the entire system. It destroys institutional memory. It makes government information available everywhere in the world.

“Somebody somewhere is using that information that has been provided on those supposedly free platforms and doing all kinds of things with our data which we don’t know about,” the communication Minister stated.