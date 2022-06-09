Pull down LGBTQI billboards on the motorway - Sam George gives authorities 24-hour ultimatum

In a statement, the NDC lawmaker said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) should as a matter of urgency lead this operation.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to immediately, within the next 24 hours to carry out the necessary security operations to ensure that this billborad which is an affront to the Constitution is taken down in conjunction with the MCE for the area.”

According to one of the sponsors of the Anti- LGBTQI Bill currently before the house, the promotion of the practice through outdoor advertising is illegal.

“Over the weekend, our attention was drawn to an illegality that flies in the face of the Constitution of Ghana – Articles 11 and 26 which talks about Ghana’s cultural sovereignty. We noticed that a billboard promoting the activities of the LGBTQ activities have been mounted along the motorway.”

“As sponsors of the bill before Parliament and as members of Parliament who represent the aspirations and will of Ghanaians, we have deemed it important to show up here today to register in the strongest way our displeasure, discomfort and abhorrence for this unholy, unculturable and untraditional advertisement that has been put up on this road.”

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier this week warned that it will reject any motion in Parliament due to the delay in passing of the anti-LGBTQI bill.

Speaking on the floor of the house on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak stressed the need for the bill to be dealt with speedily.

“As far as the constitution is concerned, when you introduce a bill, and it is referred to the committee, that committee must not spend more than three months,” Mr. Mubarak argued.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee working on the bill, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi has explained why work on the bill had delayed.

“I would want to draw the House’s attention that there are several bills before the committee. We had one in-camera meeting last week, and we have invited the sponsors of this bill for these meetings.”