Pulse Ghana’s Emmanuel Ayamga has won the Best Sports Writer award at 2019 Campus Journalism Awards held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The awards which is organised by the Youths Digest Magazine came off last Saturday – January 20 – at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Overall, there were more than 240 entries, but the judges cut the number down to 30 finalists for the main event.

Ayamga’s article – titled: “May 9 Disaster: Hearts, Kotoko and the rivalry that triggered Africa’s worst sporting tragedy” – won him the Best Sports Writer award.

The award ceremony was graced by a host of top personalities including Mr Femi Adesina (Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media), who doubled as the chairman of the occasion, Independent National Electoral Commissioner Haruna Mohammed (Keynote speaker and Honorary patron), Minister of Youth and Sports , Barrister Solomon Dalung who was a special guest of honour, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (Oustanding personality of the year, Public Sector), Hajia Aisha Binani (Outstanding Personality of the year, Private Sector), among others.

The annual campus journalism awards is in partnership with the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and is supported by the Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

The overall Journalist of the Year award was won by Maryam Abdullahi.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2019 Campus Journalism Awards:

OLUWATOBI Abimbola – Best Opinion Writer

AONDOVER Eric – Book Author of the Year

ADEKOLA Mercy – Broadcaster of the Year

YUSUF Akinpelu – Best News Reporter

ABDULHAMID Abdullahi – Best Entertainment Reporter

EKPALI Joseph – Best Features Writer

IBRAHIM Adeyemi – Best Editor

ADEJUMO Kabir – Photojournalist of the Year

OLUFEMI Alfred – Investigative Journalist of the Year

MAHMUD Abdulsalam – Upcoming Writer

FATIMA Abbas – Social Media Influencer

Emmanuel Ayamga – Best Sports Writer

MARYAM Abdullahi – Best Gender Equality Reporter and Overall Campus Journalist of the Year