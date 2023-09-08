Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Pulse and Jameson host nominees for a fun night out

The night kicked off with a jam to some good music as familiar faces shared some good moments together. As the nominees trooped in to Garage Lounge and Bar, the hype moved up some notches with Ghana’s favourite hype man Kojo Manuel was on board to turning up the heat like he does best. Jameson Ghana was on board for the night, serving the audience as they partied the night away.

One highlight on the night was the magazine-style photo booth which made guests the stars they really are, putting them on a cover of the Pulse Influencer Awards star box.

Ghanaian influencers, content creators and nominees including SikaOfficial, Chidera David, Amishika, Made In Ghana, Enil Art, Time GH, Kula GH, Celebrity Blogger, I Am Almed among others were at Garage to have fun.

The influencers and guests were also treated to a surprise guest appearance with Nigerian musician WurlD passing through.

The night ended with the official unveiling of the Pulse Influencer Awards plaque lead by the Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, Colette Amaeshi and supported by Jameson Brand Ambassador for Ghana and Cameroon Bren Gonouya, 2023 juror Cyril-Alex Gockel (C-Real), Head of Influencer and Contributor Engagement of Pulse Ghana, Nunya Kpeme-Boampong, Director of Content of Pulse Ghana, Kwame Boakye and Director of Sales and Strategy Eli Daniel-Wilson.

The main event of the Pulse Influencer Awards will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Nominees for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards were announced Monday, September 4, 2023, also kicking off the public voting phase. Voting will be open until September 21, 2023. To vote for your favourite influencer, log on to pulse.com.gh or click HERE.

About the Pulse Influencer Awards

The Pulse Influencer Awards has been set up to recognize and highlight bright lights in the influencer space in Africa who are building active engaged communities around their niche or craft.

The African media landscape, like the rest of the world, is changing quickly. Digital media is the new mainstream, and as such, the role of influencers in driving this change cannot be over emphasized. This initiative is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa.

