Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP), one of Africa’s leading media groups is unifying its assets across the continent - to form one integrated media company under the Pulse brand.

With the unification, the former RADP group of assets will now be known collectively as Pulse across Africa.

Its digital media arm 'Pulse' will retain its Pulse.ng (Nigeria), Pulse.com.gh (Ghana) and Pulselive.co.ke (Kenya) digital news platforms as well as its popular social media news channels (Like @PulseNigeria247 on Instagram out of Nigeria - one of the leading news channels on the platform globally).

Its well-known digital video formats arm 'Pulse TV' will also retain its current name.

Its digital marketing company 'Ringier Digital Marketing (RDM)' will from now on be known as 'Pulse Marketing', while its creative production arm 'Play Studio' will from now on be known as 'Pulse Studio'.

Following the unification, Pulse will also be extending its editorial and regional content range - with the launch of Pulse Business as well as the launch of Pulse.sn in Senegal.

Pulse Business will cover business and finance news, while Pulse Senegal will extend Pulse's mission to Francophone Africa.

Speaking on the development, Leonard Stiegeler, founder of the new set-up, said, "Pulse is a regional champion news and entertainment brand built up over many years by great teams in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal.

"Our value for our constituency of users is to be a publisher for this mobile and social generation. Our work for clients in the field of marketing and media taps into the creativity and insights that come from this - telling stories that connect.

"I am looking forward to growing our integrated Pulse offering for the benefit of our users and clients."

While Pulse will be a dedicated entity with local expertise, international Swiss media group Ringier will continue to be an important independent backer for Pulse, lending its expertise specifically in the marketing field.

Talking further about the brand unification, Yetunde Oyeleke, Director of Marketing for Pulse, affirms that the company remains committed to sustainably create value for clients and users across markets.

"This decision aligns with our mission to serve our users and advertisers optimally by combining our leading media assets towards delivering a compelling Pulse experience.

"Our continued commitment is to transform brands and engage audiences through creative storytelling, our extensive media reach and digital expertise.

"We are confident that in harnessing the collective strength of our brands, we will be able to channel all our capacity towards achieving that.

"Pulse has achieved significant brand status and all aspects of the business will benefit from it."

Pulse has operations and teams in 4 African countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal - and is also covering Uganda in East Africa and Cote d'Ivoire in Francophone Africa remotely.

Pulse is a leading integrated media company with publications, video formats and marketing and production services across Africa - reaching over 100 million people on the continent on a monthly basis.

Pan-African brands and licenses in the group include digital content publishing brands Pulse.ng, Pulse.com.gh, Pulselive.co.ke, soon-to-be launched Pulse.sn, Business Insider, Men's Health/Health and The New York Times. Additionally, Pulse is parent to a video studio (Pulse TV), a dedicated digital marketing arm (Pulse Marketing) and a creative brand studio (Pulse Studio) to offer its commercial clients compelling and integrated marketing and creative services.

