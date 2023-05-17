PURC announces an 18.36% hike in electricity tariffs

The Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism seeks to track and incorporate changes in key factors used in determining natural gas and electricity tariffs.

The decision was taken after a review for the second quarter of 2023.

According to PURC, forex related debts owed to power producers are reported to have increased by some GHC1.2 billion as a result of the non-application of the proposed 44% increase in tariffs in the last adjustment window. It will be recalled that though the utility providers requested a 44% increase in order to clear outstanding debts, the PURC allowed only a 29% increase.

The outstanding 15% is said to have accumulated an extra debt around GHC1.2 billion since then.

Major Independent Power producers are reported to be threatening to switch off their plants if the government does not pay up the arears.

