PURC, ECG to recompense customers from Monday, Oct 24

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has notified action to recompense consumers affected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recent system glitch.

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The reimbursement process comes on the back of the latter power challenge that hit many consumers

After “extensive engagement with the management of the ECG”, the PURC said in a statement.

PURC- ECG Pulse Ghana

According to the statement released by the PURC, between Monday, October 24, and Friday, October 28, 2022, affected customers can visit the district offices of the ECG or the regional offices of the PURC to begin the compensation process.

Or customers can visit the websites of both the PURC and the ECG to “complete and submit forms for consideration for compensation”, the statement read.

