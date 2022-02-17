Push for the state to tax churches - Nana Aba urges Christian Council

Nana Aba's comments were a reaction to the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr Mante’s criticism of a section of the population who are against what he describes as “drastic measures” that needs to be taken to get the country’s economy to a level everyone can be proud of.

He said the posturing, pushbacks, and sometimes the total rejection that greets some of those “drastic” policy proposals, are among the reasons why the country has not made huge economic progress compared to some developed countries that had similar GDP as Ghana and gained independence just about the same period.

“Around 1957, Singapore and Ghana were perhaps running the same GDP kind of thing, but then they had to take drastic measures to get there, and when we want to take measures, you’ll see the same people you’ll say we won’t agree, we can’t, we won’t do…Who will do it for us? he queried.

“Ghana can be like Singapore,” he said. But for that ambition to move beyond rhetorical to reality, however, Dr Mante called on the youth to commit to doing and taking the difficult steps first.

But Nana Aba Anamoah believes that the Christian Council should rather push for the state to tax churches.

In a recent tweet, the outspoken journalist wrote, “It’ll be great to see the Christian Council of Ghana push for the state to tax churches."