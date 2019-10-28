He said if that agenda succeeds, it is for the better of Ghana as a whole.

He made this call when he addressed members of the Institute of Public Relations over the weekend.

The minister, who is also the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, said the government has invited the Institute of Public Relations to serve on the Ghana Beyond Aid Communication Strategy Committee and was optimistic their inclusion will pay off.

“As PR practitioners, it is our duty to let Ghanaians know, understand, and buy into the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda. We must deliver new attitudes that are required to fulfil it. That’s why we have invited the IPR to serve on the Communication Strategy Committee and we are looking forward to the output from your participation,” he said.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated that “the contemporary world of PR has been made more complex with the advent of deliberate misinformation campaigns spread widely through social media platforms and we have to be upfront and agile in confronting it. We will have to develop the tools and strategies to stay ahead of the curve quickly”.