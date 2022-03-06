Putin has agreed to open safe passage for stranded Ghanaians – Foreign Affairs Ministry

This comes after Russian President Vladamir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, bombing some cities in the process.

The volatile situation has led to several countries making efforts to evacuate their citizens in order to save them from the perils of the conflict.

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has now disclosed that an agreement has been reached with President Putin for Ghanaians stuck in Kharkiv to have free passage to a safer place.

“As of this morning, after lobbying the Russian authorities and President, President Putin has finally said they will open a safe passage for citizens caught in Kharkiv and other areas, and that will start immediately,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Last week, the first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine successfully arrived in Ghana, to the delight of many.

On Friday, the second batch also touched down at the Kotoka International Airport after seeking refuge in Poland.

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister said the Hungarian government has also agreed to take in the affected Ghanaian students who are prepared to transfer to universities in Hungary.