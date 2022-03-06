RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Putin has agreed to open safe passage for stranded Ghanaians – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says an agreement has been reached with Russia’s President to allow for safe passage of Ghanaians who are stranded in his territory.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to several people, including students, in the latter country being stranded.

This comes after Russian President Vladamir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, bombing some cities in the process.

A view shows the wreckage, which Ukrainian military officials said is the remains of a Russian Air Force assault aircraft, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022.
The volatile situation has led to several countries making efforts to evacuate their citizens in order to save them from the perils of the conflict.

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has now disclosed that an agreement has been reached with President Putin for Ghanaians stuck in Kharkiv to have free passage to a safer place.

“As of this morning, after lobbying the Russian authorities and President, President Putin has finally said they will open a safe passage for citizens caught in Kharkiv and other areas, and that will start immediately,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Last week, the first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine successfully arrived in Ghana, to the delight of many.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On Friday, the second batch also touched down at the Kotoka International Airport after seeking refuge in Poland.

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister said the Hungarian government has also agreed to take in the affected Ghanaian students who are prepared to transfer to universities in Hungary.

“They [Hungary] are prepared to match whatever facilities, whatever financial obligations being paid in Hungary, so there is a window of opportunity that all is not lost,” Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong added.

