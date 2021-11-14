Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

The research carried out by Outforia indicates that over two million pythons have been traded from Ghana within the stated time period.

The number puts Ghana among the top 10 countries in the world that where wildlife trade is very rampant.

Meanwhile, El Salvador leads as the country with the highest export of live animals with 19.2 million exports.

China is in second place with 16 million exports, while the USA, Colombia and South Africa have 12.8 million, 11.7 million and 10.6 million, respectively.

The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission of Ghana has in recent years been taking measures to protect the wildlife in the country.

In 2019, the Commission announced that hunters will now be required to obtain licences before they can hunt grass cutters.

Last year, a joint Police and military operation also led to the arrest of four persons who killed an elephant in the northern part.

Executive Director for the wildlife division of the Forestry Commission, Bernard Asamoah-Boateng, said the elephant was part of a herd moving from Burkina Faso to Ghana when it was killed.

According to him, the poachers perpetrated the act by taking advantage of the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.