RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana has exported more pythons than any other animal in the last three and a half decades.

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals
Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

This is according to data gathered by the CITES Trade Database, which indicates that the country has exported 6.1 million live animals since 1975.

Recommended articles

The research carried out by Outforia indicates that over two million pythons have been traded from Ghana within the stated time period.

A 17-foot Burmese python was found in Florida, what was it even doing there?
A 17-foot Burmese python was found in Florida, what was it even doing there? Pulse Nigeria

The number puts Ghana among the top 10 countries in the world that where wildlife trade is very rampant.

Meanwhile, El Salvador leads as the country with the highest export of live animals with 19.2 million exports.

China is in second place with 16 million exports, while the USA, Colombia and South Africa have 12.8 million, 11.7 million and 10.6 million, respectively.

A python
A python Pulse Nigeria

The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission of Ghana has in recent years been taking measures to protect the wildlife in the country.

In 2019, the Commission announced that hunters will now be required to obtain licences before they can hunt grass cutters.

Last year, a joint Police and military operation also led to the arrest of four persons who killed an elephant in the northern part.

Executive Director for the wildlife division of the Forestry Commission, Bernard Asamoah-Boateng, said the elephant was part of a herd moving from Burkina Faso to Ghana when it was killed.

According to him, the poachers perpetrated the act by taking advantage of the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

He warned that persons who are caught hunting wildlife will be dealt with, according to the laws of the country.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Court remands 5 Konongo Odumase High School students for allegedly killing their colleague

Prime suspect in the case

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for turning ginger from his farm into ginger paste (photos)

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for turning ginger from his farm into ginger paste (photos)