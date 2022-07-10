RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Qatar Charity distributes meat to widows, orphans, visually impaired, physically challenged

Andreas Kamasah

Qatar Charity, an International Charity Organization has distributed hundreds of 5kg packs of meat to widows, orphans, visually impaired, physically challenged and many others in the Greater Accra and Northern Regions of Ghana respectively.

The donation formed part of its support for the poor and needy families during the occasion of the 2022 Eid-ul Adha Celebrations.

Qatar Charity is a humanitarian organization that supports mostly the needy and marginalized individuals in societies with different services such as health, education, water and Child & Family Welfare as well as Economic Empowerment Projects in many regions of Ghana.

The Organization has been operating in Ghana for the past Seven years and hopes to expand its activities to a larger scope to benefit a lot more people.

Andreas Kamasah

