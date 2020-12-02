Mr. Shaib said the government bought them from India as part of measures to eradicate okada from the streets.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, “we have a tracking system. We also have the drivers comprehensive insurance…I bought the car at GH¢24,000 for one from India”.

In spite of the costs, he said the state is not in any way fixed on turning the programme into a profit venture but to solely alleviate poverty and create more employment avenues.

Ahmed Shaib added “The cash point is not for us to make any profit, but we want to empower those commercial drivers.”

Explaining the mode of operations, Ahmed Shaib said the specialized vehicles will be given to persons who have knowledge and skills in driving on a hire-purchase basis.

Government unveils quadricycles for ‘okada’ and ‘pragya’ riders

The CEO said that CODA Drive has many economic and social benefits including but not limited to the income-earning opportunities for thousands of Ghanaian families as well as the reduction in road crashes and consequent reduction in injury and death