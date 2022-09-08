RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Queen Elizabeth II: Twitter users mourn the death of the longest-serving monarch of the UK

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Queen of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Read Also

She died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years of reigning as queen.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne in 1952.

She married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947, five years before she would become queen. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at age 99.

The news has indeed left the residents of the United Kingdom and the world heartbroken. People from all around the world took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the queen.

A user said, "What a sad day for our country. Rip Queen Elizabeth #QueenElizabeth."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

UG and KNUST

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

I put my life on the line for Akufo-Addo to become President and he betrayed me – Owusu Bempah

The late Krachi East MCE

Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel