Queen Elizabeth II: Twitter users mourn the death of the longest-serving monarch of the UK

She died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years of reigning as queen.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne in 1952.

She married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947, five years before she would become queen. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at age 99.

The news has indeed left the residents of the United Kingdom and the world heartbroken. People from all around the world took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the queen.